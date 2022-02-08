Brice Ambina: Cape Town City sign U20 Cameroon international midfielder

PSL side Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of U20 Cameroon international Brice Ambina until June 2026.

The club has been strengthening the team ahead of the second half of the top-tier season. They went on to confirm the arrival of the midfielder through their official social media account.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Cameroon international midfielder Brice Ambina. The defensive midfielder signs until June 2026," the Citizens posted.

'He is a fantastic acquisition for the club'

City coach Eric Tinkler has described the youngster as a vital signing for the team owing to the qualities he will bring to the squad.

"Yes, we can confirm that we signed Ambinay, a young 20-year-old holding midfielder who has played for the U20 Cameroon National Team.

"He is playing in what used to be my position, and he is a highly, highly talented player and he will be a massive introduction to the team and we are happy to have him on board," Tinkler said during the player's unveiling.

"His defensive qualities as a holding midfielder are exceptional and he has good aggression in terms of winning the ball and also on the ball he is technically very, very good, comfortable, never panics, and also good on diagonal balls.

"He is a fantastic acquisition for Cape Town City; we are happy to have him on board."

Ambina has represented the Cameroon junior side six times and was part of the team that played in the recent U20 Afcon, where they were eliminated in the quarter-final by Ghana.

The versatile midfielder joins new signings in the team - Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez and youngster Mogamat May.

The trio might be involved as the Citizens take on Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Saturday at Chatsworth Stadium.

In the PSL, they are placed ninth on the table with 22 points from 16 games played.

They have won five, drawn seven and lost four, scoring 17 goals in the process and conceding 19.