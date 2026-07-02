Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Brazil vs Norway kicks off on 5 Jul 2026 at 16:00 EST and 21:00 GMT.

Five-time champions look to end a 24-year drought

How Brazil and Norway got here

There's never a dull moment with Brazil. The five-time champions haven't won the title since 2002, but under Carlo Ancelotti, they're giving themselves a chance. Although at times they looked vulnerable against Japan, the Selecao got the job done with Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli striking in the 95th-minute to seal a 2-1 win and a Round of 16 berth. This followed routine 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland and a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Matchday 1, but bigger tests lie in wait for the legendary Ancelotti and his charges. The Italian tactician is counting on a vastly experienced core group in defence and midfield, with the hope that outstanding individual quality can win them games in the final third. Talismanic figure Vini Jr scored in all three group games and will be pivotal to their chances of going all the way.

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Norway has brought entertainment to the World Cup on several levels. Their legions of supporters have produced immense energy and passion with their intoxicating chants. On the pitch, Norway's four matches have produced 18 goals. Coach Ståle Solbakken rested several key names in a 4-1 defeat to France, but they returned in their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32, thanks to a stunning curled effort from Antonio Nusa and then Erling Haaland's 86th-minute winner.

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The Neymar dilemma

A divisive figure in Brazil, 34-year-old Santos attacker Neymar was included in the squad despite ongoing fitness concerns. The former Barca man didn't feature at all against Japan and has only played 14 minutes at the tournament, in a cameo role against Scotland. Real Madrid star Endrick, a man at the opposite end of the age spectrum, got about half an hour against Haiti and a late cameo against Scotland. Interestingly, he got the entire second half against Japan, perhaps an indication of Ancelotti's growing confidence in the 19-year-old. Bournemouth star Rayan, also 19, should start in a wide attacking role. With Lucas Paqueta ruled out, Endrick could also feature from the off.

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Haaland's stats beggar belief

Man City goal machine Erling Haaland will be hungry to add to his tally of five goals at the World Cup so far. Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard will supply most of his service. The 25-year-old striker has scored 112 Premier League goals in 132 appearances in arguably the toughest domestic division on the planet, while he's got more goals (60) than he does caps (53) in a Norway jersey.

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Erling reunites with one of his big rivals

If there's one guy who relishes a clash with Erling Haaland, it's Arsenal central defender Gabriel Magalhaes. The pair have enjoyed several high-octane battles in recent Premier League seasons as Man City and Arsenal tough it out at the summit in England. Expect them to be at each other's throats again at the World Cup. It's a rivalry fuelled by competitive fire and mutual respect, and we love to see it.

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Likely Brazil XI

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Endrick; Rayan, Cunha, Vini Jr.

Likely Norway XI

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Brazil vs Norway key stats

Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute strike against Japan was the latest normal-time goal in World Cup knockout history.

Bruno Guimarães leads the tournament with four assists; only Pele got more for Brazil in a single World Cup.

The 2-1 win over Japan was the first time Brazil have come from behind to win a knockout WC match since 2002.

Norway's 2-1 triumph over Ivory Coast was their first-ever WC knockout match win.

Martin Ødegaard has assisted in three consecutive WC matches, the first man to do so since Dirk Kuyt in 2010.

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Brazil 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibáñez (Al-Ahli), Ederson (Atalanta), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

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Norway 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV).

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).

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Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti is dealing with a significant fitness concern ahead of this fixture. Lucas Paqueta is in danger of missing the remainder of Brazil's World Cup campaign after an injury sustained during the Japan game was confirmed, leaving his availability very much in doubt. On a more positive note, Raphinha has returned to training, handing Ancelotti an option out wide. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Norway, Staale Solbakken has not confirmed a projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been officially listed in the squad data, though team news is expected to be updated ahead of the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match NOR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Norway 1 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The head-to-head record between these two nations is minimal. The only meeting on record in the provided data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played in August 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result offers little meaningful context for a World Cup knockout tie two decades on.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway came through as runners-up in Group I.