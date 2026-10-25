Brace brings the Old Lady back to life: Juventus emerge from their slump

Juventus are back to winning ways in Serie A. The Old Lady ended a troubled run with a vital 2-0 victory away at Lecce on Sunday evening at the Via del Mare, in the eighth round of the Italian top flight.

Spalletti's men arrived desperate to put things right for their supporters after a heavy defeat to Lazio and a draw with Rennes in the Europa League. Three points were exactly what they needed to shake off the slump.

Weston McKennie broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, nodding Juventus in front. Douglas Luiz Soares then doubled the advantage on 41 minutes, sending the Bianconeri into the break with a comfortable cushion.

After the restart, Juventus managed the game expertly and saw out the result, pocketing three precious points that hand the squad a timely lift in morale and nudge them back towards the contenders.

Luciano Spalletti's side now sit on 14 points, climbing to seventh in the Serie A table. Lecce stay stuck on 9 points in twelfth.

This result matters. It restores belief and corrects the course as Juventus chase down the leading pack and set their sights on a strong run through the coming rounds.



















