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Dortmund news: Ole Book questions decision before Karetsas injury

Did a wrong decision by referee Daniel Schlager set up the incident in which Borussia Dortmund attacker Konstantinos Karetsas may have suffered a serious injury during Saturday's 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Union Berlin?

"It was unnecessary for the opponent to step on his foot there, because there had been a wrong throw-in decision beforehand. And the whole situation should not have happened like that," Book said after the match, according to RUHR24. "Let's hope it's not quite that bad. He isn't feeling good right now."

Book may have been referring to the decision immediately before Karetsas challenged Union's Rani Khedira and suffered the injury. Berlin had won a throw-in when Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson misplaced a pass to Julian Ryerson and the ball went out of play. But Union's Andras Schäfer had pushed Svensson as he made the pass, causing him to fall and preventing him from playing the ball in a controlled manner. The Swede briefly complained to Schlager afterwards. Book may also have seen a foul, which would have given Dortmund a free-kick instead of the Union throw-in that led to the challenge a few seconds later.

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Under pressure from Khedira, Karetsas's right foot gave way in his own penalty area. The 18-year-old Greek stayed on the turf as his team-mates reacted with great concern. He had come on only a few minutes earlier but ultimately had to leave the pitch again.

"It's an ankle injury," Book said. Photos published by Ruhr Nachrichten show Karetsas using crutches on his return to Dortmund late on Saturday evening. The newspaper reports that the Greece international faces several weeks out, though Dortmund have yet to issue an official diagnosis.

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Dortmund rumour: Club to spend up to €500,000 on Baku flight

With away fixtures putting a strain on the squad, Borussia Dortmund are apparently taking an unusual and expensive approach to Tuesday's Champions League trip to face Sabah FK in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Rather than use the usual charter aircraft, an Airbus A320 operated by partner Eurowings, Dortmund have booked a specially converted Boeing 737 through the Lithuanian airline "KlasJet", a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. The aircraft is said to offer 68 business-class seats and a high level of comfort. It has reportedly been in Dortmund since late Saturday evening.

On the outward journey, Dortmund will stop to refuel in Trabzon, Turkey, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. The club will reportedly pay between €400,000 and €500,000, with the booked aircraft and its crew remaining in Azerbaijan until Wednesday. Borussia will hold a training session for the substitutes in Baku on Wednesday morning before returning to Dortmund, the report adds.

After last week's 1-0 defeat at Bodö/Glimt, Dortmund head into matchday three of the Champions League league phase under pressure. They must beat Champions League newcomers Sabah on Tuesday, with kick-off at the early time of 6.45pm.

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Dortmund news: Former Dortmund player Julian Brandt shines for Ajax

Former Dortmund player Julian Brandt scored twice as struggling Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam returned to winning ways. The playmaker helped Ajax beat FC Groningen 5-2 (2-0) on matchday nine of the Eredivisie. The 30-year-old, who has made 48 appearances for Germany, took his goal tally to six.

Ajax had come under pressure after two league draws and a defeat in their opening Conference League match. Brandt put them ahead in the 27th minute with a powerful left-footed shot. After the break, the Bremen-born player struck again with his left foot to make it 3-1 in the 60th minute.

Brandt's team-mate Marc-André ter Stegen also conceded at least one goal for the seventh match in a row. The win lifted coach Miguel Munoz's side to fourth place. They host Atalanta Bergamo in the Conference League on Thursday evening (9pm/Sky). (SID)

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