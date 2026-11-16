Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Emre Can has named a possible date for his BVB comeback for the first time. Also: a former Borussia Dortmund prospect reflects on his time at the club. News and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

More BVB news and articles:

In front of a record crowd! Popp leads BVB to emphatic derby win

BVB boss announces another discussion with Nmecha

BVB do not want Gladbach's Mohya for a specific reason

BVB news: Emre Can reveals comeback plan

Emre Can is working towards his Borussia Dortmund comeback, but the BVB captain does not expect to return this calendar year.

"This year will be difficult," Can told Ruhr24. He is more optimistic about the period after the winter break: "I hope I can play again in January."

Advertisement Advertisement

A cruciate ligament tear in the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at the end of February has kept Can out of action for BVB. In October, he also underwent surgery on his adductors, which had already been damaged.

Related Topics

Next matches BMG Bundesliga 09:30 BVB

Now 32, Can says he is doing "much better" both physically and mentally, and can take part in some training sessions again. The 48-cap international is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until the end of the current season.

Getty Images

BVB news: Bradley Fink reflects on his time at Borussia Dortmund

From 2019 to 2022, Bradley Fink played in Borussia Dortmund's youth ranks and earned a reputation as a major striking talent. The Swiss player's eye for goal made him one of the most promising forwards in his age group.

Advertisement

He never broke into the first team. Now 23, Fink has reflected on that period and the public attention and comparisons with Erling Haaland that followed him.

"I accepted the hype because it was simply there," Fink told transfermarkt.de. The media at times called him the "Swiss Haaland", and he was also touted as a possible successor to Youssoufa Moukoko.

Advertisement

Those comparisons brought high expectations. "On the one hand, it was nice; on the other, I never wanted to become Erling Haaland 2.0, but Bradley Fink 1.0."

Under coach Mike Tullberg, Fink registered 37 goal contributions in 26 matches for the under-19s. He also had the chance to train with the first team for the first time.

Advertisement

But he never made the step up to the Bundesliga, and missing out on a top-flight appearance weighed on him. "For me, it was more disappointment that I didn't get to make my Bundesliga debut," he said. "But I won't hear a bad word against BVB. The club is and remains a fantastic club. It was just the wrong place for the next step."

Fink now plays on loan for Dundee FC in Scotland. His parent club are Wycombe Wanderers.

Getty Images

Advertisement

BVB news: Alexandra Popp does not want to be a one-man show

Borussia Dortmund's women beat Schalke 4-0 in Sunday's home derby, with Alexandra Popp scoring three goals.

After the final whistle, BVB supporters chanted "We want to see Alex, we want to see Alex" as the 35-year-old answered journalists' questions. One supporter called out, "Alex, give me a photo, give me a photo of you", to the tune of a Mickie Krause song.

Advertisement

The response caught Popp by surprise. "Wow, did I expect that? No, not quite to this extent. I didn't expect it to be this extreme," she said, adding: "But what's important to me is that this isn't a one-man show. It's about the team, the development of the club and of the team as well."

For Popp, her role is primarily to help the team with her experience. "I'm here to help in certain situations, to bring a certain calmness to the team, as I did today, for example, or perhaps to be in front of goal at the crucial moment in difficult situations."

Getty Images

Advertisement

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches