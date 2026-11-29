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All eyes are on a planned investment project that could prove a turning point in Ismaily's future, after world-famous names entered the list of candidates being considered to strengthen the team. It comes alongside moves aimed at rebuilding the club on and off the pitch and restoring its standing.

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Media personality Ibrahim Fayek revealed in a post on his official Facebook account that Arab investor Turki Al-Sheikh has given John Edward, his representative in the project, the green light to negotiate with Luka Modric. The Croatian star, now at Italian side AC Milan, would be targeted if Ismaily succeed in returning to the Premier League, as part of an ambitious plan to save the club and restore its former glories.

Ismaily chosen out of passion, not profit

Fayek had previously explained that the investor had two big clubs to choose from: Ismaily and another with a huge fanbase, with a controlling management stake of up to 60% on the table. He picked Ismaily to avoid getting drawn into conflicts between the major clubs, and out of a desire to rescue a club with a proud history.

The investor says the project is driven by passion, enthusiasm and social work rather than the pursuit of financial returns. Investing in football in the Arab region, and in Egypt in particular, doesn't guarantee worthwhile profits, he argued.

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He also revealed he had turned down offers to invest in Leicester City, Derby County and Spain's Sevilla, as well as a French club and an Italian one. He preferred to focus his efforts on Egypt, a country he is attached to.

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A controlling stake and a full stadium overhaul

According to Fayek, the investor has received verbal approval from Egyptian state officials. John Edward, who has worked with him since 2018, continues to meet the Clubs Association and other bodies in search of a preliminary agreement. That would pave the way for the investor to sit down with Sports Minister Gohar Nabil and Association president Ahmed Diab.

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The plan centres on a 60% controlling stake, with promises and guarantees to raise it to 80% through legal means within six months. The investor also wants usufruct rights to the Ismaily Stadium for between 20 and 25 years. In return, he would develop the ground, increase its capacity and improve its pitch and floodlights.

He has also pledged to pay off the club's debts as soon as an agreement is reached, work on lifting the registration ban and make new signings in the January winter transfer window. There's a condition, though: the procedures must be completed quickly so the team don't waste another year outside the Premier League.

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Two academies to develop talent and a timeline for progress

Plans for a world-class academy include training pitches, a gym, recovery centres, lecture halls and a fully equipped restaurant. The investor would also back the existing state-owned academy in the Al-Nakheel district, which the club benefits from, keeping it open to the youngsters of Ismailia with annual funding.

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A second academy, overseen and run by a foreign team, would serve the club's six professional teams. The target, modelled on Spain's Athletic Bilbao, is for academy graduates to make up 70 or 80% of the first team within three years.

For now, Ismaily are struggling in the Professional League (the second division). They've slipped to 16th place with 14 points from 13 matches: three wins, five draws and five defeats.

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They sit 15 points behind leaders Masar. Promotion looks an extremely difficult task.