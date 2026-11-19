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Matteo Darmian reflects on the start of his new chapter at Bologna.

The experienced defender joined Bologna as a free agent after leaving Inter at the end of last season, when his contract expired on 30 June. He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Does the manager, Raffaele Palladino, call me professor? It's nice to receive these expressions of appreciation from former team-mates and coaches too. As I'm not a player who catches the eye with a particular piece of skill, I've always tried to give my all in training so that I go into matches as prepared and alert as possible. My ability to see things early? It comes naturally to me, through instinct and experience too. There's no great secret: it's all down to the work you do every day."

"Qualifying for European competitions is certainly an exciting prospect. Bologna have done very well in recent years, achieving important goals and milestones. We have to be ambitious and look ahead, but I think it's still too early to talk about that sort of thing."

"I had six wonderful years at Inter, during which I had the chance to win a lot. I'll always carry with me everything we experienced and built, both on and off the pitch. We built something important with the fans too, and I can only speak well of those years."

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"Simone Inzaghi? As well as being a great manager, I have very fond memories of him."

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"How did I cope this year with the first summer of my career without a club? It was a new situation for me because it had never happened to me in my entire career. I wanted to keep playing and I kept training, convinced that an opportunity might come along. I'm sorry for Emil Holm because the chance to come here arose after his injury. I wish him all the best. The more time passed, the harder it became, especially because I couldn't train with a group; that was the most difficult part."

"Who among my new team-mates has particularly impressed me? Cambiaghi and Miranda are players with considerable quality."

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"Has Heggem expressed some dissatisfaction over his limited playing time? I won't comment on what he said. I think everyone is important over the course of a season if the team are to achieve their goals. He's a good lad and a good player who will help us when the manager calls on him."

"Would I advise young players to go and play in the Premier League? My time at Manchester United was an extremely important experience for my career. Encountering a new culture in the best league in the world certainly helped me grow as a person and as a footballer. Playing abroad is an experience I'd recommend to everyone. Representing an important club with an incredible history was a great responsibility and a source of great pride too."