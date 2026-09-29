“Biggest danger for ourselves”: Thomas Tuchel tears his own team apart

Speaking before Tuesday evening's second Nations League game against the Czech Republic, the Germany coach said his side above all had to cut out the serious individual errors.

"We made individual mistakes when we had the ball, particularly in the build-up from deep. We must not repeat that," said Tuchel, warning: "Especially at this level. We have to improve these things. Strangely, when we were in possession, we were our own biggest danger."

During the 2-3 defeat to Spain in the opening match, two of the reigning world champions' goals came from serious individual blunders in the Three Lions' back line. For the 0-1, for example, Manchester City's centre-back Marc Guehi lost the ball in the build-up to Lamine Yamal, who ruthlessly punished the error and scored the early opener in the sixth minute.

England's defence also came up short for the 2-2, with Nico O'Reilly at fault. The left-back, who is also under contract at ManCity, needlessly played the ball straight to Dani Olmo. The former Leipzig man then eventually passed it to Alex Baena, who scored the equaliser at that stage from around 16 metres.

Getty Images

How did England's press react to the poor performance?

England's press were just as damning about the defensive display. "England find their DNA: Defensively Not Able," judged the Telegraph, while the BBC warned: "England surrender themselves to chaos - but they need control to win the big prizes." According to the Sun, "Guehi's blunder and Kane's penalty miss" were chiefly responsible for the defeat.

On the basic "structure", though, Tuchel said he was satisfied, which is why after just one match he saw "no reason for concern yet". Against the Czech Republic, he expects a much more composed defensive display.

Following the defeat, Tuchel and England sit third in Group 3 for now. Their next opponents are the Czech Republic (29 September) and Croatia (3 October), before they face the Czechs again on 6 October in the return fixture.