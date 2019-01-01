Bidvest Wits striker Mxolisi Macuphu hoping to stay at SuperSport United

The former Chilli Boys hitman says he would like to stay with the Tshwane giants

Bidvest Wits striker Mxolisi Macuphu says he would like to stay at SuperSport United following a successful loan spell with the Tshwane giants.

The Katlehong-born player spent the second round of the recent 2018/19 season with Matsatsantsa after struggling for game time at the Clever Boys.

“I am going back to Wits, but I can say it’s up to SuperSport to make an effort if they want me. If they want me to stay it’s up to them,” Macuphu told Goal.

“I believe that they have to show an effort because at the end of the day it’s not about saying I want this player, but not showing an effort,” he said.

The former Jomo Cosmos player joined the Clever Boys from prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.

“As a player, I just want to play football and I am happy wherever I am as long as I play regularly. Football is funny, but we will see,” Mxolisi Macuphu.

He netted seven goals in 23 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches and he will be hoping to find some stability in his career.

Wits have parted ways with striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who recently joined as they prepared for the new 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, SuperSport will also look to find a new striker after James Keene announced his departure from the Tshwane side last month.