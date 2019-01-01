Bidvest Wits snap up Black Leopards midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange

The Clever Boys have already begun preparations for next season by signing four players on pre-contracts

Top Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bidvest Wits has announced the signing of Black Leopards midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.

The attacking midfielder has been one of Lidoda Duvha's best players in the PSL this season as the team looks to retain its status in the elite league.

Nange, who has been on the books of Limpopo-based side since 2014, has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

Last month, Nange became the first Black Leopards player to win the PSL Goal of the Month award.

The 27-year-old player scooped the prize for September/October with a beautiful half-volley strike during Leopards' 1-0 win over their Limpopo rivals Baroka FC on October 3 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

His exploits have since caught the eye of current PSL log leaders Wits, who have since signed him on a pre-contract.

The Braamfontein-based club made the announcement on Thursday:

"Bidvest Wits is pleased to announce the signing of Black Leopards' Phathutshedzo Nange on a pre-contract, effective from 1 July 2019."

"Nange will join Brandon Petersen, Prince Nxumalo and Sinethemba Jantjie at Sturrock Park next season," a statement issued on Twitter read.

The four players will officially become Wits players in July 2019.