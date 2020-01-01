Bidvest not expected to take over as PSL sponsors - Ferreira

The PSL is currently without a sponsor following the end of their deal with banking giant Absa

Former chief executive officer Jose Ferreira has poured cold water on rumours Bidvest will be the next title sponsor of the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The league is searching for a new main sponsor after Absa withdrew their backing in early June. It was an end to a 13-year period of Absa being the title benefactor of the PSL and there have been rumours that Bidvest could step in to replace the banking giant.

The rumours were fuelled by Bidvest's pulling out their financial commitments to Bidvest Wits whose PSL status was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“I have no knowledge of the news that Bidvest are earmarked to take over as the new sponsors, neither from the PSL nor the Bidvest side,” Ferreira told the South African Football Journalists’ Association as per IOL .

“To tell you the truth, I don’t expect that to happen either. But as you know, things can change any minute.”

A few days after Absa announced they had pulled out their sponsorship in June, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said there were four prospective corporates that had emerged to come on board.

But no new sponsor has been announced so far ahead of the 2020/21 season which is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of October 9/10.

Although the set dates fall under the Fifa international period, no major complications are expected to hinder the start of the upcoming season after PSL teams managed life in the bio-bubble flawlessly and Ferreira has the confidence of football continuing smoothly.

“I have no doubt clubs will survive going forward. There are new challenges ahead of us going into the new season,” said Ferreira.

“But we are already working on what will happen next season, although I don’t want to divulge more on that because it’s not my job to. But I can tell you categorically that there are plans afoot already. We’ve been working hard to plan for next season, and I think that clubs shouldn’t have difficulties in following through with what is expected of them.

“I think the bubble demonstrated that we are one of the most successful leagues that resumed [under the new normal] around the world. When you look at the types of reports that are coming from around the world, we’ve been successful. Credit must go to the league and clubs.”

SuperSport United are the first PSL team to announce a regrouping to prepare for next season.

Matsatsantsa returned to training on Monday just as Nedbank Cup finalists and Bloemfontein exited the bubble.