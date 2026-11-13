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Virgil van Dijk's relationship with Liverpool could become one of the hottest files in the upcoming transfer market, after doubts began to surround the future of the Dutch captain at Anfield, amid the absence of any clear move from the club's management to renew his contract. While the veteran defender awaits Liverpool's stance, Milan are watching the scene with great interest, hoping to exploit the state of deadlock to complete a heavyweight deal that could grant their defence a leadership figure it has long lacked.

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According to the Italian newspaper "Calciomercato", Milan have returned to seriously considering a move for Van Dijk, with the club's owner, Gerry Cardinale, having placed the Dutch defender among his plans since last summer. Rossoneri officials believe his signing could prove an exceptional addition, much like the impact Croatia's Luka Modric has made since arriving at the club in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk's recent comments on his future offered little reassurance to Liverpool fans, despite his insistence that he feels comfortable and keen to keep playing at the highest level. The Dutch defender said: "I feel I'm in good shape, but there's nothing new at the moment, and I'm not worried about it. I want to keep playing and continue doing what I do. If I renew my contract, that will be great, and if it doesn't happen, I'll move to another club."

Those words sum up the uncertainty hanging over the Reds' captain. Liverpool's hierarchy do not appear to be treating his renewal as an urgent priority, despite his huge standing within the squad. His contract expires on 30 June 2027, meaning he can negotiate and sign with any other club from 1 January 2027 under transfer regulations.

"Calciomercato" believe Liverpool's board feel no rush to settle the future of the 35-year-old defender next July, with other matters already on the table. Chief among them is the future of Dominik Szoboszlai, one of the key pieces in the team's project.

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Deep into his career, Van Dijk is still delivering outstanding performances. He has featured in 15 matches across all competitions in the first half of the season, whether in the Premier League, the Champions League or the League Cup. His physical condition also looks encouraging, a factor Liverpool's management watch closely when weighing up his future, given the physical problems that dogged him in earlier years.

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Cardinale, for his part, makes no secret of his admiration for the idea of signing the captain of the Dutch national team. He believes Van Dijk could give the back line what Modric brought to the midfield and the dressing room after joining the club.

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This is about more than Van Dijk's defensive ability and vast experience on European pitches. It is about his leadership, his knack for guiding younger players, and the charisma to restore discipline and confidence to the Rossoneri's defence. The Italian club hope the Dutch defender can become a cornerstone of a more ambitious project, especially as they look to reclaim their place among the continent's elite.

Milan are not waiting until the summer to fix their defensive problems. They plan to sign a new defender in the January window, with Gonçalo Inácio of Sporting Lisbon and Union Saint-Gilloise's Mamadou Sylla among the options on the table.

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The club's calculations may shift next summer, though, if a genuine chance to land Van Dijk opens up. He would be an addition of a different level, both technically and as a leader. Milan hope to return to the Champions League after a two-season absence, which could strengthen their hand in persuading the Dutch defender to try something new in Serie A.

Turkey enters the calculations, and memories of Maldini and Nesta

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Milan are not the only club eyeing a possible Van Dijk exit from Liverpool. Turkey's giants, led by Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, have the financial muscle to table a tempting offer, while Trabzonspor, home to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Even so, Milan officials are banking on Van Dijk's admiration for the Italian club's history, after he previously spoke warmly about defensive legends Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta. "I loved Nesta and Maldini. Milan was something different," he said. Those words give the Rossoneri a flicker of optimism, even if they are no guarantee the player has made up his mind.

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Inside Liverpool, the picture looks more complicated. There is still a firm belief in how important Van Dijk's continuation is, on and off the pitch. According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's current manager, along with several club officials, feel the team still needs its Dutch captain.

Iraola has also voiced his delight with what Van Dijk brings to the dressing room. He sees his role as stretching well beyond defensive duties, pointing to his clear influence on teammates and his ability to lead the group in difficult times.

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Caught between Liverpool's desire to keep one of their most important pillars and Milan's ambition to land a world-class captain who would restore prestige to their defence, Van Dijk's future remains open to every possibility. Should the Reds' board keep their silence over the coming months, the Rossoneri may finally find the opening they have long awaited to turn Cardinale's dream into a real deal.