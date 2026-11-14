'A sad moment' - Bernardo Silva opens up on stepping into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes as Portugal captain

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bernardo Silva has described the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the national team as a sad moment for the country as he officially steps into the captaincy role. Having shared a dressing room with the Al Nassr superstar for over a decade, the midfielder is now tasked with leading a new generation of Portuguese talent.

Advertisement

A new era without the legendary CR7

The transition of leadership in the Portuguese national team has officially begun, with Silva taking the armband following the international retirement of Ronaldo. Reflecting on the monumental change, the Real Nadrid star admitted that seeing the legendary forward move on is difficult for everyone involved given his two-decade stint at the helm.

"It is a natural process. I had the pleasure of playing with Cristiano here in the national team for 12 years, he was always our captain, and with Cristiano having said goodbye to the national team... we, the oldest or most experienced, are left to help this younger crowd now to maintain the commitment, this work culture in the dressing room," Silva explained, as quoted by A Bola.

Silva acknowledged the immense shadow cast by his predecessor but insisted the squad is ready for the challenge. "A different chapter for all of us, this day would always arrive, sooner or later. Personally, it’s sad because it was an honor and pride to have shared the dressing room with him. Now we follow the natural path of continuing and trying to follow this path of success that the Seleção has followed in recent years," he added.

Handling the pressure of the spotlight

With the departure of a figure as iconic as Ronaldo, questions have been raised regarding who will shoulder the intense media scrutiny and fan expectations. Silva was quick to point out that while the atmosphere at stadiums might change, the experience within the squad remains high. He noted that most fans initially attended matches specifically to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In terms of spotlights eventually yes, because everyone knows the weight Cristiano always has whenever he enters the field. Most of the people who go to the stadium went to see Cristiano and many went just for him; now that will probably not happen. In the national team this could happen a bit more, but on the other hand, the players in our national team are players who in their clubs are used to the spotlights, the pressure, the responsibility and to being pointed at when things don’t go well. So I don't think it's a big issue," the new captain stated confidently.

Related Topics

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN Watch

Tactical evolution and Nations League frustration

The midfielder also touched upon his evolving role under manager Jorge Jesus, moving from an irreverent winger to a more conservative tactical engine. He believes the coach views him as a "number 8 or number 10" who connects the defense and attack. However, despite his seniority, Silva admitted to feeling some frustration regarding his playing time during the current Nations League campaign.

Speaking on his recent substitute appearances, he confessed: "It’s always difficult, because all players want to play, want to be part, be useful and I in my career have always gotten used to that. Being useful, participating and when I don’t participate it’s obviously hard. The coach, in this camp even more, 27 players, is a lot and only 11 can play at a time. Therefore, it is quite a difficult job, choosing, in a national team that has a lot of talent, what I can guarantee from my side is that I will always give my best."

Advertisement

Reconnecting with Jorge Jesus and looking ahead

The reunion with Jesus brings back memories of Silva's early days at Benfica, where a famous disagreement occurred over the manager's attempt to play him as a left-back. Silva laughed off the historical episode, noting that he is willing to play anywhere, even as a goalkeeper, to help the team succeed. He believes the squad has improved significantly under the current leadership after the disappointment of recent major tournaments.

"I hope so, of course. These first four games were an excellent indicator. The national team grew and improved and we hope that path can continue, because without a doubt the last competitions, we are not going to hide it, were a disappointment and a failure, because we wanted to get much further," Silva concluded.