Benrahma at the double as West Ham United thrash Norwich City

Said Benrahma scored two goals as West Ham United smashed Norwich City 4-0 in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

The Hammers went into the game on the back of four consecutive defeats to brush aside the home side at Carrow Road, with the Algeria international scoring twice in the first half.

Just 12 minutes into the game, Benrahma fired the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul with his right foot after he was set up by Jarrod Bowen.

While the home team were still trying to bounce back from their early setback, Michail Antonio doubled the visitors’ advantage at the hour mark.

Norwich City coped well with Bowen’s ball in, but David Moyes’ men still had possession. Goalkeeper Krul could not claim Bowen’s through ball, leaving the Jamaica international to prod the ball into an empty net.

In the goal-laden first half, Benrahma completed his brace after lashing onto Bowen’s assist and steered it past Krul for his ninth goal of the ongoing Premier League season.

That also ensured that the African star registered his 21st goal involvement in the competition (12 assists also).

Since his West Ham debut in October 2020, only Bowen (30) and Antonio (28) have registered 20+ goal involvements in the Premier League for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Bowen is just the second player for the club to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a league season, and the first since Paolo Di Canio in 1999-00 (16 goals, 13 assists).

Indeed, only Harry Kane (32) has been involved in more goals in all competitions amongst Premier League Englishman than him (27 – 16 goals, 11 assists).

Manuel Lanzini completed the victory for the away side from the away team in the 65th minute Jakob Sorensen handled Craig Dawson's header while challenging for the ball.

After playing for 76 minutes, Benrahma was subbed off for Nikola Vlasic, while Congolese defender Arthur Masuaku was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, West Ham stay seventh in the Premier League and are just three points behind Manchester United with a superior goal difference, and five points ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For Norwich City, they remain at the base of the league table and have become the first side to fail to score in 20 Premier League games in three different Premier League seasons.