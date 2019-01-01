Benni McCarthy takes a dig at former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael following Cape Town City mauling

The Citizens mentor has hit out at the former Ea Lla Koto coach after the success of Mthembu upfront this season

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has taken a jab at former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael.

The Citizens romped Ea Lla Koto as they claimed a 5-0 win over the Bethlehem-based outfit. One player who certainly stood out on the night was Siphelele Mthembu who netted his seventh goal of the season alongside two strikes by Roland Putsche, Gift Links and Taariq fielies.

Mthembu has been a revelation for City this season, and their head coach used the opportunity to hit back at the player's detractors.

According to McCarthy, when the former Amakhosi forward departed Stars then Belgium coach suggested that Mthembu was throwing away his career.

“Luc Eymael said Shaka’s biggest mistake was to leave Free State because he’s the best coach Shaka will ever have,” the 41-year-old former Bafana Bafana international was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“Here is Shaka’s best coach (McCarthy) ever,” McCarthy glowingly stated.

“I don’t want to take the credit but I’m the first coach to make him score seven goals, more than he has ever had. I can smoke a cigar now,” McCarthy concluded.

City’s win over Stars has boosted their PSL title hopes. The Capetonians now find themselves in fourth position on the log, six points adrift of log-leaders Bidvest Wits.

McCarthy’s men have also found the right gear as they are unbeaten in their last five games in the league.

City though, will have a welcomed break this coming weekend in order to prepare for the Nedbank Cup where they will take on familiar foes SuperSport United, a side who they have already beaten thrice, which includes a victory in the final of the MTN8.