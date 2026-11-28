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Jude Bellingham reached a historic milestone in a Real Madrid shirt on Saturday, making his 159th appearance for the club in all competitions against Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in Matchday 14 of La Liga.

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The midfielder has drawn level with fellow Englishman David Beckham at the top of the list of English players with the most Real Madrid appearances, according to statistics provider Opta.

Bellingham arrived in the Spanish capital from German side Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

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The England international has already won five trophies at Real: the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

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Beckham wore the Real Madrid shirt from 2003 to 2007, scoring 20 goals in his 159 official appearances for the club.

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His haul included the 2006-07 La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, which he lifted early in his Los Blancos career.

A Spanish tormentor

At the other end, Alaves striker Toni Martinez scored against Real Madrid to take his tally to 13 La Liga goals in 2026.

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That puts Martinez level with Mikel Oyarzabal as the joint third-highest Spanish scorer in Europe's top five leagues this year. Only Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, with 19 goals, and Real Madrid striker Carlos Espí, with 14, have scored more, according to Opta.