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Belgium’s greatest-ever goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has officially announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33. The legendary striker calls time on a Remarkable 16-year career with Belgium, confirming he is at peace with the decision to step away from the national team setup.

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A legendary international career concludes

Lukaku has sent shockwaves through the Belgian football community by confirming his departure from the international stage. The 33-year-old forward, who has long served as the focal point of Belgium’s "Golden Generation," revealed his decision on Sunday following a career that spanned more than a decade and a half. His exit marks the conclusion of a significant chapter for the national team, as they lose their most prolific attacking weapon in history.

The announcement follows a period of speculation regarding the striker's long-term future under the current management. Lukaku remained an unused substitute during Belgium’s recent victory over Italy, a match where Mark van Bommel’s side secured a convincing win. Despite his influential role behind the scenes during that fixture, the forward has decided that now is the appropriate moment to hang up his boots for his country, leaving a void that will be incredibly difficult for the next generation to fill.

Reflecting on his lengthy journey in the national shirt, Lukaku shared a poignant message with his followers on social media. "16 years," he began his announcement on Instagram. "These 16 years i gave all i had for the national team… i went through Evert emotion possible… I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all.. i want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team.. it was a nice ride and i enjoyed every single moment," as quoted by HLN.

Gratitude for the Belgian supporters

Lukaku’s relationship with the Belgian fanbase has seen various highs and lows throughout the years, yet he leaves with a sense of deep appreciation for those who stood by the squad. His career highlights include leading the line through multiple major tournaments, establishing himself as a symbol of Belgian football’s rise to prominence on the global stage. He made sure to specifically address the fans who traveled across the world to support the team during his tenure.

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"To the belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team.. i am proud to have represented my country in 4 world cups and 3 european championships.. I will never forget those moments i’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful. Thank you," the striker added in his final international statement.

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Major tournament legacy and impact

During his 16-year stint, Lukaku became synonymous with Belgian success, helping the nation reach the latter stages of several global competitions. His record-breaking goal tally and physical presence made him a feared opponent for defenders worldwide. By competing in four World Cups and three European Championships, he established a level of tournament experience that few players in the history of the sport can match, serving under various tactical systems and managers.

The timing of the retirement has caught some by surprise, particularly following reports that he had been instrumental in motivating the squad prior to the Italy game. However, with the national team currently transitioning under new leadership, Lukaku appears satisfied that he has fulfilled his duties. His departure follows that of other veteran stars, further signaling a complete transformation of the roster that once sat at the top of the FIFA world rankings.

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Looking toward a new era

Belgium must now navigate a future without their record-holding number nine. While the squad recently displayed their potential with a fluid attacking performance against the Italians, the lack of Lukaku’s specific profile will require tactical adjustments. Young talents like Romeo Lavia are beginning to take centre stage, but replacing the sheer volume of goals provided by the outgoing veteran remains the primary challenge for the coaching staff moving forward. As he focuses on the final years of his club career, his international legacy is firmly secured.