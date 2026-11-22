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Jamal Musiala suffered a new episode of loss of consciousness last Monday, a health setback that has put his neurological condition back in the spotlight at Bayern Munich, especially as the player had only recently returned to full team training after an absence through a muscle injury.

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According to "Bild", the German newspaper, the episode came despite a change to the dosage of Musiala's medication, part of an ongoing effort to find the right treatment and dose to bring his condition under control.

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It was his second setback since he collapsed during the friendly against Heidenheim in mid-August.

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"Bild" report that finding the right combination of medication remains a challenge for the German. His representatives, meanwhile, are in constant contact with the Bayern Munich hierarchy.

Musiala suffered two episodes in four days in August, first against Leipzig and then against Heidenheim. He later revealed the diagnosis himself: temporary, treatable absence seizures caused by a neurological disorder.

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At the time, he said he was receiving specialist medical care and that doctors had assured him there were no additional health risks. He was optimistic he could carry on his football career as normal.

The latest episode struck on the same day Bayern Munich's supervisory board met to discuss how to handle Musiala's situation in the wake of recent developments.

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The report says the incident put the club's leadership on alert. That explains the run of public statements, first from honorary president Uli Hoeness, then chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and finally Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Even so, Musiala hasn't missed a single training session, and coach Vincent Kompany intends to keep relying on him now he's back on the pitch.

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He came off the bench against Cologne last Friday, his first appearance since tearing a thigh muscle in September.

Musiala had already spent a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in July 2025.

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Bayern officials' comments on Musiala's future and contract drew criticism from the professional footballers' association "FIFPRO". It voiced concern that his medical and contractual situation was being discussed in public while he recovers.

The association argued that the Bavarian club were piling extra pressure on the player and his representatives ahead of any potential contract talks.

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Dreesen denied the club were applying any pressure. Musiala, he insisted, needs time to regain his form, and Bayern will assess his situation at the start of next year.

Next up for the Bavarian side is a trip to French hosts Rennes next Wednesday in the fifth round of the Champions League. They head there in the middle of an injury crisis, particularly in attack.

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That should mean a bigger role for Musiala against Rennes, with Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Michael Olise all sidelined through injury.