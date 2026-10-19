Before the Ballon d'Or night: a stunning surprise starring a "global legend"

France Football magazine have named former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as host of the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony, set for London next Monday. The Frenchman will share duties with sports presenter Kate Scott.

Henry takes on the global ceremony for the first time, succeeding Dutchman Ruud Gullit. Scott keeps her role for a second year running after co-hosting the 2025 edition, her fourth appearance at the event following 2014 and 2015.

London stages the Ballon d'Or for the first time, with the London Palladium theatre hosting the celebration. The timing marks the 70th anniversary of the award's launch, and the edition is expected to bring together football's biggest stars to celebrate their achievements.

Henry and Scott already work closely together. The pair co-present the "Golazo" programme on CBS Sports, a show dedicated to the UEFA Champions League, alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

Delighted at the appointment, Henry stressed his strong bond with the British capital and its football culture. "London is my home, and I have a close connection to this city, its football culture and its passionate fans. Hosting the ceremony here alongside my colleague and friend Kate is the ideal choice, and I expect it to be an exceptional evening to celebrate the greatest talents in the world of football," he said.

Scott, for her part, voiced her pride at returning to host the ceremony, calling the Ballon d'Or an exceptional occasion to celebrate the players who leave their mark on the game and inspire new generations.

"It is a pleasure for me to see the world of football come together to celebrate these players who inspire entire generations, and it is an honour for me to host this legendary event once again," the British presenter said.