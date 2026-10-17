Bayern Munich thrashed RB Leipzig 6-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, with Luis Díaz scoring a hat-trick for Vincent Kompany's side. They looked set to match last year's 6-0, their biggest-ever win over Leipzig, until they conceded a late goal.

With Manuel Neuer again unavailable, Kompany kept Jonas Urbig in goal. Former PSV player Ismael Saibari started too, alongside Dayot Upamecano and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis picked Lukas Klostermann, Rocco Reitz and Christopher Nkunku, among others.

Bayern seized control from the first whistle and barely gave Leipzig a foothold. Díaz broke the deadlock after twelve minutes, racing behind the defence onto a fine Joshua Kimmich pass. One-on-one with Maarten Vandevoordt, the Colombian kept his cool and slotted into the bottom-left corner: 1-0.

After 26 minutes, Díaz exploited space on the left to set up Pavlovic, who scored with his left foot at the near post. The home side stayed on top, and eight minutes later Michael Olise finished a move with Harry Kane with a placed shot into the bottom-right corner: 3-0.

Leipzig were lucky to trail by only three at half-time. Vandevoordt made several saves to keep the first-half score down, and an Olise effort hit the post via the goalkeeper's foot. Saibari also played a big part in Bayern's attacks, but the former PSV player twice failed to beat Vandevoordt.

At half-time, Demichelis made two substitutions in a bid to turn the tide. They changed little. Just two minutes after the restart, Kane played Díaz in on the left, and the Colombian went past Klostermann, who offered little resistance, before driving the ball into the far bottom corner: 4-0.

Kane got his goal in the 53rd minute, turning in an Archie Brown cross from close range after Díaz had helped build the attack. Six minutes later, Kompany took off four players at once, including Saibari and Kane, with Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl coming on in their place.

Still hungry for more, Bayern made it 6-0 in the 69th minute. Díaz completed his hat-trick from outside the penalty area after a short corner and a pass from Olise. Olise then hit the crossbar, but the score stayed 6-0.

Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig in the second minute of stoppage time, his powerful shot going in off the underside of the crossbar to leave Bayern 6-1 winners. Borussia Dortmund had drawn 0-0 against Union Berlin earlier in the day, and Bayern took advantage of those dropped points to move top of the Bundesliga. Leipzig are seventh.