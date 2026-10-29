Bayern Munich’s unique selling point has worrying flaws

Last season, Bayern Munich made history with 16 consecutive wins, the best start to a season in the history of Europe's top five leagues. They broke an AC Milan record that had stood for more than 30 years: the Italians began the 1992/93 season with 13 straight wins. Bayern Munich did not drop their first points until 8 November, when they drew 2-2 with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

In their fourth competitive match this season, Bayern Munich drew 0-0 with FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, ending any chance of repeating that perfect start. They have now dropped points four times in 13 matches, also drawing against FC Augsburg, Viking Stavanger and Arsenal.

Yet Bayern Munich remain the only club in Europe's top five leagues unbeaten in all competitions this season. Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, the leaders of the other major leagues, have each lost at least twice.

Bayern Munich have gone six games without a clean sheet

Bayern Munich's attack has scored 47 goals, an average of 3.6 per game. That matches their tally at the same stage last season. Michael Olise has a remarkable 19 goal contributions after 13 games, while world player of the year Harry Kane has 17. Bayern are somewhat reliant on their two superstars.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

At the back, Bayern Munich have conceded 14 goals, an average of more than one per game. They have kept just three clean sheets in 13 competitive matches, half as many as at the same stage last season. They have conceded in each of their last six competitive matches, including at home to second-division side 1. FC Magdeburg in the DFB Cup.

Could a lack of familiarity explain it? Bayern Munich have no clearly preferred back four. Min-Jae Kim and Jonathan Tah are competing for the place alongside the established Dayot Upamecano. On the flanks, Josip Stanisic, Konrad Laimer, Nathaniel Brown and Alphonso Davies have had similar numbers of opportunities, leaving no clear pecking order. Bayern have also needed Laimer, Brown and Davies in more attacking roles because of personnel shortages.

Two major tests of Bayern Munich's unbeaten run await. On Saturday, they face their fiercest domestic rivals, Borussia Dortmund, in the Bundesliga's headline fixture. Then they travel to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.