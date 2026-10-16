Bayern Munich president: I feel sorry for the Liverpool player

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has ruled out a move for Germany international Florian Wirtz at present, even while heaping praise on the Liverpool man's ability.

Asked whether Bayern are still keeping tabs on Wirtz's situation at Anfield, Hainer replied: "Florian Wirtz is an exceptional player. I almost feel a bit sorry for him, because he has not yet shown in England the level he was at in Leverkusen, because we also need him in the German national team."

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The Bavarian chief then shut the door: "But we have a very high-quality squad, and we are extremely happy with it. And so this is not a topic on the table for us at the moment."

Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool in June 2025 in a £100 million deal, rising to £116 million with add-ons. No English club had ever spent more.

He picked Liverpool over Bayern, who had chased him for years, with Manchester City also circling. His reasoning back then was simple enough: he wanted a new experience outside the German league.

Across his debut 2025-26 campaign, Wirtz racked up 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and setting up 8 more, according to LFChistory, the site dedicated to Liverpool's history and statistics. His first goal in the shirt arrived on 27 December 2025 against Wolverhampton.

This season he has eight games and no goals. Two assists is the return so far, the most recent for Bradley Barcola in the 6-3 Champions League win over Austrian side LASK.



