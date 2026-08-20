More news, features and rumours on Bayern Munich:

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Bayern Munich, rumours: Suspicion of a mole surrounding Nils Schmadtke

Following the rumours over a possible split with chief scout Nils Schmadtke, Sport1 has revealed further alleged background details.

According to the report, figures at the German record champions hold him responsible for the club's personnel planning repeatedly becoming public. The suspicion of a mole could now cost Schmadtke his job.

Speaking on the sidelines of the friendly against 1. FC Heidenheim (4-2), Max Eberl still denied the reports of a split. "I cannot confirm that. Nils has one year left on his contract, just like me," said the board member for sport. Earlier, TZ had reported that Bayern Munich wanted to part ways with Schmadtke and replace him with Christopher Vivell.

Schmadtke moved to Munich in 2024 at Eberl's instigation, with the two having known each other well from their time together at Borussia Mönchengladbach. That report, however, said only that his leadership style was not going down well internally. Several scouts had also left the club since then for that reason. Allegedly, a split from Schmadtke is even a condition for extending Eberl's contract beyond 2027.

"You can always talk about the quality of a person's work," Eberl stressed, adding: "But what is happening here right now, this whole wave that is building - honestly, I find it too much. We should still bear in mind that we are talking about people. Whether he continues at Bayern or not: we should not defame people. For me, what is being written about Nils Schmadtke is a touch too much right now."

Vivell is still under contract at Manchester United as chief scout, with that deal running until 2027. He previously worked as Chelsea's technical director. In the Bundesliga, he has also worked at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

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Bayern Munich, news: Max Eberl calls for the Ballon d'Or for Harry Kane

After the presentation of the Golden Shoe on Wednesday, where Harry Kane was honoured with the coveted trophy as Europe's top scorer, board member for sport Max Eberl sang the praises of Bayern Munich's star striker and also called for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

"Of course Harry Kane was signed as a goalscorer - and of course primarily for the goals he had already scored at Tottenham. Those were what people wanted here too - and that is what he has done," Eberl said on the sidelines of the ceremony at the Allianz Arena museum. Since his arrival, Kane has "quite simply produced something outstanding. It is often highlighted how important he is. Not only in the box, but he is also a player who pops up in very different areas of the pitch. He leads the way. For me, he is a role model for how a footballer should be."

Eberl said Kane is "hungry for success, even though he is already a certain age" and sacrifices himself for the team. "And that also off the pitch," he added, recalling a moment after the 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in October 2024. At that time, coach Vincent Kompany had asked the players to say something about the thrashing. "And then a Harry Kane stands up - and says what he thinks! He didn't target anyone, he simply summed up what was necessary for us that season at that time. That deeply impressed me. He lives that every day. And accordingly, for me there is really no question that he has to win the Ballon d'Or, because he quite simply represents the perfect footballer."

Last season, Kane scored 61 goals in 51 competitive matches in all competitions. Overall, the Englishman has 146 goals in 147 matches in a Bayern shirt. The chances of the Ballon d'Or are not bad, even if Kane won neither the Champions League with Bayern nor the World Cup with England.

Rodri, who has moved to Barcelona, who was already named the best player at the World Cup, and his fellow Spaniard Lamine Yamal are seen as the biggest rivals. The trio of Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and defending champion Ousmane Dembele from Champions League winners PSG are also being given chances.

Kane moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Munich in 2023 for a reported fee of around €100 million. His contract expires next summer. According to Kane, talks over an extension are set to start "this week or next week". Both sides are "relaxed". One thing is clear: Bayern are desperate to keep the Englishman. "That was the best transfer we have ever made," honorary president Uli Hoeneß said recently. Kane is "at Bayern on the same level as striking legends such as Gerd Müller or Karl-Heinz Rummenigge", president Herbert Hainer praised.

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Bayern Munich, rumour: Ismael Saibari will apparently be officially bid farewell by PSV Eindhoven

The day after the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against BVB, new signing Ismael Saibari is apparently set for a very special visit to his former club PSV Eindhoven.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Saibari will be officially bid farewell at PSV's league match against FC Groningen, including a lap of honour before kick-off.

Saibari moved to PSV from the KRC Genk youth set-up in 2020. After two years with the second team, he stepped up to the professionals and made a total of 142 competitive appearances for Eindhoven. He recorded 42 goals and 29 assists in those matches before impressing at the World Cup with three goals for the Moroccan national team.

Bayern Munich reportedly put €50 million on the table for Saibari, plus €5 million in potential bonus payments. He could make his competitive debut against Borussia Dortmund.

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