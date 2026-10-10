Bayern Munich were held by FC Augsburg on Saturday. Manuel Neuer endured a nightmare in the Bavarian derby, gifting Augsburg the 1-0 with the fastest Bundesliga goal ever and making another costly error for the 2-1. Bayern had four goals ruled out for offside, but strikes from Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown still spared them defeat. The result leaves Bayern two points behind leaders Dortmund, who also drew 2-2 on Friday.

In the number 10 role, Saibari lined up behind striker Harry Kane and between wide players Michael Olise and Luis Díaz. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw started on the bench for the home side.

Nothing could have gone worse for Bayern at the start. Neuer took the ball straight from kick-off, but his poor control flicked it against Robin Fellhauer. The German then rolled it into an empty net after six seconds to set a new Bundesliga record.

Bayern had to respond straight away and created enough openings, especially through Kane, who still lacked his usual sharpness. Augsburg barely troubled Neuer after going 1-0 up, although Fellhauer did send a volley over.

Then Augsburg spurned by far their biggest chance of the match. Juma Bah missed from close range at the far post after Chrislain Matsima's clever pull-back. Soon after, Josip Stanisic picked out Saibari, who dragged his effort wide when through one-on-one with goalkeeper Finn Dahmen.

Five minutes into the second half, Bayern thought they had levelled it. Díaz found the net with a superb volley after some fumbling from Dahmen, but VAR disallowed the goal because Stanisic had been marginally offside in the build-up.

Bayern did not wait long to make it count. Shortly after that disallowed goal, Kane fed Saibari, who took an excellent first touch to make space and then drilled a convincing finish into the near corner beyond Dahmen: 1-1.

Despite Bayern's control in that spell, Augsburg struck again out of nowhere. Calvin Brackelmann got a shot away that Neuer saved unconvincingly, and the rebound dropped to Rodrigo Ribeiro, who poked home: 2-2.

Luck deserted Bayern too. Olise slipped Kane through and he teed up substitute Serge Gnabry for what looked like the equaliser, only for Kane to be flagged offside. Minutes later, Bayern had another wiped out when Díaz scored from an Alphonso Davies assist, but Davies had made his run just too early.

Ten minutes from time, Bayern finally got the 2-2 their pressure deserved. Kane whipped in a sharp low cross and summer signing Brown turned it in at the far post. Gnabry should have made it 2-3 from a similar opening, but slid the ball against the post. He did beat Dahmen in stoppage time, only for Bayern to have a fourth goal ruled out for offside.



