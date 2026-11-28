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Bayern Munich have been divided in recent days over the situation involving Jamal Musiala, through no fault of his own. Today, director Max Eberl called for unity across the club and urged everyone to support the 23-year-old as best they can. Musiala has an incurable neurological condition that can be kept under control with medication.

"We want peace for the lad. This is a human tragedy unfolding," the executive told Sky Sport De before the match against Hamburg. "We're giving him space to switch off, take a break and come back stronger."

Musiala has also been sidelined in recent days by a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh. "It's a setback, but we'll all get through it. We all have the same goal: first and foremost, we see Jamal Musiala as a person. Enough has already been said. Bayern have always been strong when we stick together, even more so at times like this. We all want to resolve this difficult situation together."

Eberl's words aimed to draw a line under the matter, at least in the media, after a string of recent comments from others at the club.

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Honorary president Uli Hoeneß, for example, had said: "In Jamal's case, we face a dilemma. The lad has an illness that is not easily treatable, but it can be kept under some control with medication. However, it remains to be seen whether he will ever return to his former level of performance... For now, he continues to receive his pay. But imagine if Bayern were to call his contract into question."

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the Bavarian club's supervisory board, took the same view: "He has health problems, which is well known, and it is also well known that his contract involves very substantial sums. If he cannot make a full recovery, we would need to speak to his family, the player and, above all, his agent, because those sums would no longer be justifiable at that point."

Those comments prompted an immediate response from captain Joshua Kimmich, who backed his team-mate straight away.

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"What I don't understand is the way it's being discussed publicly. An issue like this should never be dealt with at a player's expense. The club comes first and is bigger than us players, but it is not bigger than the person. It's absolutely unacceptable and it's not Bayern."

The matter is closed, according to Eberl. Bayern will continue to give Musiala their full support.