Bayern Munich have entered the race for Wael Mahya. The Bavarian club have begun exploring a move for the 17-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach talent of Moroccan origin, with a host of European clubs chasing his signature.

German newspaper Bild confirmed information on Thursday from Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg regarding Bayern's interest in Mahya. The report claims Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, the men running the club's sporting operation, have contacted those close to the player to sound out his contract details and the terms of a potential deal.

Bayern have already laid the groundwork to study the move, and their chances of pulling it off could rise if they decide to push hard.

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Mahya is no longer just a promising name in the Mönchengladbach ranks. He has forced his way through at a tender age to become the youngest scorer in the club's history in the German top flight, finding the net against Bayern Munich during the 2025-2026 season.

According to the Bundesliga's official website, Mahya plays in midfield, was born on 31 December 2008 and holds both German and Moroccan nationalities. He had also become Mönchengladbach's youngest player in the Bundesliga, making his debut in the competition before turning 17.

Striking development

His rise has continued this season. The youngster has featured in seven league matches, scoring twice and laying on one assist, according to the competition's official statistics.

Bayern are not alone in their admiration. Sky Germany report that Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig are all tracking his progress, along with other European clubs.

A move this winter looks unlikely for now, the network added, though the picture may become clearer next summer.

Mönchengladbach, meanwhile, want to extend the contract of their young star, currently tied down until 2028, as the interest in him grows.