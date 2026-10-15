Arsenal have added Bayern Munich's South Korean defender Kim Min-jae to their list of options, with the Premier League champions circling as the Bavarians prepare to sit down with the player over his future.

German newspaper "Bild" reports that Maurizio Micheli, Arsenal's head of scouting, pushed Kim's name in front of the London club's board.

Micheli knows the Korean well. He helped broker the defender's move to Napoli during his time at the Italian club.

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Bayern, meanwhile, are lining up talks with Kim about where he goes next. His contract runs until 2028, and a January departure looks unrealistic.

Expect a quiet winter window in Munich, according to "Bild". The club will only move if the right chance comes along to replace Colombian winger Luis Diaz. There are no plans to bring in a right-back or reinforce anywhere else.

Third in the Bundesliga is where Bayern sit, on 11 points from 5 matches. Three wins, two draws, and they trail Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund by two points.

Augsburg held them to a 2-2 draw in the latest round, a game that produced the fastest goal in Bundesliga history through Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer.

Europe has been no smoother. Bayern have 4 points from two Champions League matches, thrashing Norway's Bodo/Glimt 5-0 before drawing 3-3 with the other Norwegian side, Viking.



