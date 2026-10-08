Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a record offer for Michael Olise - have Real Madrid already given up?

Both Olise and leading scorer Harry Kane "want to stay at Bayern Munich for a long time yet", Rummenigge told ran. Kane, unlike Olise, is already close to extending his contract until 2029. Sky recently reported a breakthrough in the negotiations.

"I hope, and I am also very confident, that Harry will extend his contract soon. And that Michael will be next. I would like him to stay at Bayern for a long time yet," said the 71-year-old, who still carries major influence in Munich alongside honorary president Uli Hoeneß, even with board member for sport Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and coach Vincent Kompany now running day-to-day operations.

On the club's two biggest stars, Rummenigge underlined how lucky Bayern Munich are to have Ballon d'Or contenders in their squad: "They are world-class players - and they don't grow on trees!"

What is Michael Olise demanding from Bayern Munich?

Once Kane's extension is wrapped up, talks with Olise are expected to accelerate. Sport Bild recently reported that. So far, the player's camp led by adviser Glen Tweneboah has made no moves to suggest they want to extend the deal, which currently runs until 2029. Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be trying to tempt him with a new contract until 2032 that, if he signs next summer, would make Olise the team's outright top earner. That is according to Sky.

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Under that report, Olise could even earn more per year if he stays long term than Kane and Jamal Musiala, whose wages are said to be around 25 million. That would make Olise the club's record earner.

He currently earns a reported 14 million euros per year. Bayern believe that could help force a swift decision from Olise, according to the report. Real Madrid observers are also now said to believe Olise will sign a contract extension in Munich.

From the 24-year-old's camp, however, it is said he would only sign a contract if he were guaranteed a release clause. Olise had already secured such a clause at former club Crystal Palace, which Bayern Munich ultimately activated in summer 2024 for 53 million euros. His current contract, though, contains no such clause despite international rumours in recent months, as sporting director Max Eberl confirmed among others.

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Will Michael Olise one day bring Bayern Munich 200 million euros?

Bayern no longer reject release clauses on principle. Kane also had such an exit route and is allegedly set to insist on possible conditions in his new contract as well. There is talk of a back door for a move to the Premier League and a so-called matching right for former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Quite how high a fixed transfer fee the Olise camp would want remains open to speculation. But a figure above 200 million does not seem far-fetched. Olise has long since established himself as one of the best attacking players in the world, and he is underlining that again in the still young season.

Even so, a final decision still appears some way off. In September, Eberl had already pointed to the likely timeline. "By next summer, we should know whether there is a tendency from his side towards an extension or not," he told Sport Bild.

There had already been reports of strong interest from Real Madrid around the World Cup, but nothing concrete came of it. Los Blancos are now said, according to Sky, to assume that Olise will extend his contract in Munich. Liverpool are also said to be keen on the exceptional talent, while Manchester City will probably be out of the running for the star player for the time being in the wake of the financial scandal.

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