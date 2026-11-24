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Harry Kane suffered a serious injury shortly after extending his Bayern Munich contract. The 33-year-old striker has joined a sorry group.

One question dominates discussions among Bayern Munich's power brokers: When will Jamal Musiala justify his enormous salary? More to the point, will he ever? The 23-year-old signed an early extension in February 2025, committing himself until 2030 and becoming the club's outright top earner on a reported €25 million a year.

Less than five months later, Musiala broke his fibula. Numerous setbacks followed his comeback, before his neurological dysfunction became public this summer. Most recently, a torn muscle fibre kept him out for two months. "Unfortunately, what we know suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has so often shown here in this stadium," supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday . If that proves to be the case, he said, Musiala's salary would "no longer be sustainable" and an adjustment would have to be discussed.

Rummenigge's blunt words took the debate already sparked by Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen to a new level . Never before had Bayern Munich publicly questioned a mutually agreed contract so openly. Musiala is a special case because of his unusual condition. But Bayern have developed a sorry pattern: after particularly lucrative extensions, players have either suffered injuries or failed for other reasons to match their previous level.

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Gnabry, Coman and Goretzka declined after their extensions

Bayern Munich won the sextuple in 2020. They were Europe's best team at the time, with a bright future ahead of them. Several key players were in their prime. Clubs abroad wanted them, strengthening their negotiating positions as their contracts neared expiry.

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Chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were determined to keep that team together and spent heavily to do so. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman signed extensions in succession. All four received huge pay rises, taking their salaries to between €17 million and €20 million and placing them among the club's top earners.

Kimmich established himself as a key player. Goretzka, Coman and Gnabry, though, never matched their previous performances and soon became candidates for sale. The reasons varied: Coman and Gnabry struggled with recurring injuries, while Goretzka's style of play became increasingly ill-suited to the broader direction of football, including at Bayern.

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Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting started from a lower level, but his decline was perhaps even sharper in relative terms. In early 2023, the 33-year-old striker received a new contract that doubled his salary to a reported figure of around €10 million. He scored only five more goals over the following year and a half, then left Munich on a free transfer. Bayern sold Coman well below market value in 2025, Goretzka left on a free transfer and Gnabry extended his deal on a lower salary.

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Bayern Munich: Davies, like Musiala, is regularly sidelined

Kahn and Salihamidzic stretched the budget for Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman and Gnabry. Over the past two years, their successors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have done the same for Kimmich again (an extension until 2029), Alphonso Davies (2030), Jamal Musiala (2030), Dayot Upamecano (2030) and Harry Kane (2029).

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Each deal seemed understandable at the time. So far, Kimmich and Upamecano have justified their extensions. Davies, however, has gone from one injury setback to another since signing, much like his good friend Musiala. Just as Davies had regained his form at the start of this season, he tore a muscle fibre while with the Canada national team.

Kane faces the longest injury lay-off of his professional career

Now the "curse" has struck Kane too. After months of negotiations, the 33-year-old England striker extended his expiring contract until 2029 in early November, with a pay rise to a reported €29 million, the highest salary in Bayern Munich's history. Then came two goalless appearances and a syndesmosis tear against 1. FC Köln. Kane has already undergone surgery and will be out for around three months .

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He now faces the longest injury lay-off of his professional career. According to the Transfermarkt database, Kane has never previously missed more than 68 consecutive days (in 2020, because of a thigh muscle tear). How quickly will he return to his old level after recovering? In the long term, hopes for Kane in that regard are considerably higher than for Musiala, and probably also for the similarly injury-prone Davies.

For now, Bayern Munich are running out of attacking players. Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis tear) and Gnabry (thigh muscle injury) will be out for weeks, like Kane. Michael Olise is also carrying an injury and is likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Lille . Musiala at least made his comeback against Köln, while Luis Diaz should return soon too.