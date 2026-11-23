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Jamal Musiala's situation is causing concern at Bayern Munich. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments on Friday, on the sidelines of the home match against Cologne, caused a stir even among the club's leadership.

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports on the newspaper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast that Bayern's leadership had agreed they needed to sit down again with Musiala, his advisers and his family. His neurological condition and the extremely costly contract extension he signed in 2025 were both factors. But they had not discussed Rummenigge's approach internally at all.

Rummenigge's "coolly calculated appearance" on Sky left "many people at the top of Bayern genuinely alarmed". Schneider did not name anyone on the SZ podcast, but saw the appearance as aimed particularly at Max Eberl.

Like coach Vincent Kompany, the sporting director had always backed Musiala publicly . He had also negotiated the costly contract extension with him a year and a half ago. According to the SZ, various complex clauses and "side agreements" mean the attacking player, who has endured a difficult period recently, can earn up to €30 million a year. Schneider says Bayern "had not actually understood them down to the last detail at the time". The annual amount the record champions must pay Musiala could therefore "rise by a really substantial sum".

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Were Rummenigge's comments on Musiala also an attack on Max Eberl?

Rummenigge had opposed the new contract Eberl negotiated for Musiala in spring 2025, "when no one knew about the condition yet". As a supervisory board member, though, he ultimately approved it "fully and completely".

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"At least one of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's fingers always points at Max Eberl when it comes to Jamal Musiala," Schneider claims. He believes Rummenigge's comments on Friday were another attempt to position himself against the sporting director and show: "Look who's trying to correct this mistake again. It's not Max Eberl, it's his superiors yet again."

Rummenigge had been the only member to explicitly abstain when the supervisory board voted at the end of August to extend Eberl's contract until 2029. His abstention made clear how critically he viewed the sporting director. He had almost scuppered Eberl's extension single-handedly.

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"I thought for a long time about whether to vote 'no' on Max's extension. It was only during the meeting that I decided to abstain," he explained to Abendzeitung at the end of September. "I stand by that."

Uli Hoeneß had also long been critical of extending Eberl's contract. His "60-40" comments on the sidelines of the cup final in May caused considerable controversy. Eberl had since become much more open with Hoeneß, Rummenigge and president Herbert Hainer in particular. He kept the senior Bayern figures far better informed and, in doing so, earned his contract extension.

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Bayern Munich: What did Rummenigge say about Musiala?

Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen had already made contentious comments in the preceding days about a possible adjustment to Musiala's contract. On Friday, Rummenigge went further, claiming that Musiala was very unlikely to return to his former level because of his neurological absence condition.

"What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium," Rummenigge told Sky. The supervisory board member also all but confirmed that Bayern wanted Musiala to agree to a pay cut during this period as a gesture. They needed to "speak with the player, with the family and above all with the agency, because then, with all due respect, these sums are no longer feasible", Rummenigge said.

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Eberl pushed back indirectly soon afterwards. "It's legitimate to be concerned. Especially when what happened has happened," Eberl explained after the 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. "But we see him in training and we see how he has handled this period over the last 16 or 17 months, with all its difficulties."

These were "all things that don't help a young player like him get into his flow. When we see him, hear him and sense how he is, we are convinced that he can get back to that level," Eberl continued. He indirectly contradicted Rummenigge and others, saying "those of us on the sporting side have a different conviction."