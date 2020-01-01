Baxter: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach open to PSL return

The 66-year-old is currently without a job but his agent confirms he has international offers in front of him

Former and SuperSport United Stuart Baxter is open to a return to South African football.

This is according to Baxter's agent Steve Kapeluschnick, who said his client loves the but will only come back when the timing and project are right.

"Baxter loves and that door remains open if the timing and project are right," Kapeluschnick told Daily Sun.

As things stand, Baxter is in with his family after vacating his position as head coach of Bafana Bafana in August 2019.

He was replaced by current Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki soon afterwards.

Kapeluschnick said the 66-year-old has had international offers but confirmed everything is on hold for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is at home but he has had some offers internationally," continued Kapeluschnick.

"But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, like everyone else, he's home with his family and everything is on hold."

Baxter is one of the successful mentors to have coached in the PSL with six major trophies to his name.

He won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 with Amakhosi between 2013 and 2015.

Upon his return from where he coached Gençlerbirligi, Baxter joined SuperSport United and won two Nedbank Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 before the South African Football Association (Safa) asked him to head the Bafana technical team.