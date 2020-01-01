Baroka FC v Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

The two teams will clash in the first competitive match in South African football since the current season was halted in March due to Covid-19

FC are set to take on Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bakgaga will be making their second appearance in the last four of the South African having been eliminated at this stage by SuperSport United in 2016.

Dylan Kerr is hoping to emulate Wedson Nyirenda, who is the only coach to have guided Baroka to a major cup final having done so in 2018 and Bakgaga defeated to clinch the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Their opponents, Celtic won the Nedbank Cup when it was known as the Mainstay Cup in 1985 after defeating African Wanderers and it remains their last appearance in the final of the competition.

Phunya Sele Sele have a new coach in John Maduka, who replaced Lehlohonolo Seema last month and his first task will be to lead the team to its first major cup final since 2017 when Siwelele lost to in the Telkom Knockout.

Game Baroka FC v Date Saturday, August 08 Time 14:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Baroka coach Kerr has reported a clean bill of health ahead of the cup clash, but the team will be without Prince Nxumalo, Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana and Tebogo Sodi as they were released by the club two months ago.



The Limpopo-based side has since promoted Bernard Bobete, Nimrod Mpe, Tshego Molapo and Job Maphutha from their reserve team, before signing Lungelo Nguse from ABC Motsepe (Eastern Cape) side Bizana Pondo Chiefs.



Bakgaga will pin their hopes on their inspirational captain Elvis Chipezeze and free-kick specialist Gerard Phiri Jr, who have played an important role in helping the team reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Celtic have not reported any injuries in their camp and they are yet to part ways with players since the current season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Free State giants have promoted Mokene Mereko, who impressed while playing for the team's reserved team in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) this term and the striker is expected to compete with the likes of Ndumiso Mabena, Victor Letsoalo and Harris Tchilimbou.



Swelele will look to promising attacker Tumelo Njoti, who has been in good form in this season's Nedbank Cup having netted twice in two appearances and he could be key to a win over Baroka.

Match Preview

Baroka secured their place in the last four after defeating their Limpopo rivals Black and and ABC Motsepe (Northern Cape) club Hungry Lions.

While Celtic secured wins over KwaZulu-Natal sides FC and , before eliminating National First Division (NFD) outfit TS in the quarter-finals.

This will be the first-ever cup meeting between Baroka and Celtic with the two teams having met eight times in matches.

Celtic have the upper hand having recorded three wins compared to Baroka's one, while four games ended in draws.