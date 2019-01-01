Baroka FC snap up Mozambique international Manuel Kambala
Baroka FC have continued their signing spree by adding Mozambique international Manuel Kambala to their squad.
The central midfielder has secured a move to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side from Mozambican outfit Uniao Desportiva do Songo.
Bakgaga made the announcement on their official Twitter page as they strengthened their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.
"Baroka FC signed Mozambique international central midfielder Manuel Kambala from Uniao Desportiva do Songo for three years," a club statement read.
Kambala played for Bakgaga head coach Wedson Nyirenda's former club, Songo, who are campaigning in Mozambique's top-flight, Moçambola.
The Zambian tactician coached Songo between 2013 and 2014, before moving to Ferroviaro de Beira, where he won the Moçambola title in 2016.
Kambala then helped Songo win the Moçambola title in the following year and the player went on to play in the 2018 Caf Champions League.
The midfield maestro featured in the two-legged first round tie against Democratic Republic of Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.
Kambala was also part of the Mozambique squad which participated in the recent 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban.
Furthermore, the 27-year-old player was linked with former PSL side Platinum Stars (now defunct) a few years ago, but the move next materialised.
He becomes Baroka's third signing since the 2018/19 campaign came to an end last month.
The Limpopo-based side has also signed Malawi internationals Richard Mbulu and Gerald Phiri Juinor.