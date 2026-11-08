Barcelona respond to Real Madrid's deal by moving for Germany's gem

JJ Gabriel has begun the countdown to the official announcement of his move to Real Madrid. It is a clear statement in the transfer market, albeit at an astronomical price. Sources close to the deal estimate that signing the 16-year-old midfielder will require a sum approaching 15 million euros, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Real Madrid wanted Gabriel at any cost, and Barcelona had long considered the agreement a done deal. It is no coincidence that Deco and the English player's agent, Ali Barat, maintain a close relationship, because Barcelona's sporting director knew, at every moment, exactly how the auction for the deal was unfolding.

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Gabriel looks to Barcelona like a star of the future, but Europe is packed with young players who could explode in the near future at a level matching or surpassing his, according to the newspaper. It added: "At Barcelona they insist they will not do anything foolish for young players, and they point to the presence of several emerging talents, such as the young German Nico Ilicevic".

In the last few hours, the Croatian press has insisted that Barcelona's interest in Nico Ilicevic "goes beyond merely monitoring one of those exceptional emerging talents". The claim followed Adolf Hutter handing him his Bundesliga debut in the final minutes against Hamburg last week, just days after he turned 16. The Eintracht Frankfurt coach wasted little time.

His appearance lasted only about 10 minutes, but Hutter saw enough. "In just six or seven minutes, he showed much more than expected," he said. "He was exceptional, but this does not surprise me, because he showed that in training too".

Who is Nico Ilicevic?

Nico is a classic attacking midfielder who can play across several areas of midfield. He gets into the edge of the penalty area with ease and possesses a stunning left foot, according to "Sport".

Despite his young age and a height short of 1.80 metres, he stands out for his competitiveness and maturity. He is an international with Germany's youth teams, and it is no coincidence that he is the nephew of Ivo Ilicevic, the prominent Croatian international.

The Croatian Football Federation has already made contact with Nico and those around him, preparing the ground for a possible senior call-up.

German reports confirm that scouts from Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea, and of course Bayern Munich, are closely monitoring all of Nico's developments. The newspaper "Bild" went further, confirming Real Madrid are also following him. Over in Italy, "Sky" reported that Inter and Milan have sent envoys to track the "great German jewel" closely.

Contractual disputes

Nico Ilicevic is only 16 years old, and he has signed a contract with Eintracht running until he turns 18. Transfer market rumours have already inflated the value of a player who needs his salary adjusted quickly. The first disputes between the player and the club soon followed.

Eintracht are said to have sounded out those around the player to secure his future and avoid losing him without an important economic return. The player and his family responded positively, but on one condition: an additional clause that would ease an exit "at a reasonable price" should an offer arrive from one of the major European clubs.

The newspaper concluded: "Nico is admired by Barcelona, and many other major European clubs. The Catalan club has watched him in person, and regularly monitors his personal and footballing development. He is another talent added to the list for the future".