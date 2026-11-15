Barcelona monitoring a Latin rock in Serie A

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Barcelona are continuing to work on their search for talent, particularly defensive players, in order to address a problem in a position where signing a new player is still proving difficult.

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Uruguay is back on the agenda. This time the name isn't Ronald Araujo, though experts back home see plenty of the two in common.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Juan Rodriguez, a 21-year-old left-footed centre-back who has nailed down a regular spot in the Cagliari squad.

Rodriguez ticks plenty of the boxes Barcelona want as they look to rebuild their defence for the years ahead.

Standing at 1.90 metres and left-footed, the 21-year-old operates as a centre-back but can also fill in at left-back.

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That versatility is one of the biggest draws, although his natural home is at centre-back, on exactly the side Barcelona need to strengthen.

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He also brings a trait Hansi Flick demands of his defenders: the ability to build play from the back at a high level.

Italian observers rate his distribution above all else. Rodriguez isn't simply a centre-back with huge physical gifts. He reads the game well on the ball and shows sound judgement when launching attacks and knitting moves together.

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Technical quality, physical strength and youth in one package make the Cagliari defender a tempting prospect on the market.

Cagliari gambled on him in the summer of 2025, paying close to 5 million euros to land his signature. His value has climbed ever since, with Transfermarkt now estimating it at around 14 million euros.

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That jump tells its own story about his progress, and confirms the moment has arrived to watch him closely.

None of it happened by accident. He has become indispensable to his coach, starting all 13 matches the team have played and establishing himself as a cornerstone of the defence.

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His contract with Cagliari runs until 30 June 2030 and carries no release clause. Any club chasing him will have to negotiate directly with the Italians.

Barcelona, then, must be certain of how serious their interest is before opening talks with Cagliari.

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Uruguay are hardly short of defenders, least of all at centre-back, where Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez sit ahead of Rodriguez. The young defender can learn from both and model his game on them. His rise, even so, has turned heads.

Several outlets in Uruguay already label him one of the brightest prospects for the national team's future. Some go further, tipping him to one day line up alongside Barcelona's current defender, Ronald Araujo.

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Those forecasts capture the weight of expectation on his shoulders, and the ceiling he is tipped to reach over the coming years.