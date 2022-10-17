Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas wins the 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or

The Barcelona captain has been crowned the best female player in the world for the second year running.

Alexia named best female player

Beats Hegeberg and Mead to top spot

Wins award for second year in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona midfielder has been crowned the best female player in the world at the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards. Alexia becomes the first female player to win the Women's Ballon d'Or in consecutive seasons after beating off stiff competition from Ada Hegerberg, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexia enjoyed another phenomenal season in 2021-22, winning a league and cup double, and helping Barcelona reach a second consecutive Champions League final. The Barcelona captain notched a remarkable 11 goals in 10 Champions League games and also scored 18 times and picked up 15 assists from 26 league games.

More to follow...