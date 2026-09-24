Ballon d'Or for Kane or Yamal? Gordon responds

England's Anthony Gordon, the Barcelona player, has entered the debate surrounding the Ballon d'Or award, which the French magazine "France Football" will hand out on 26 October.

Gordon lines up alongside Harry Kane for the England national team. He has also become a team-mate of Spain international Lamine Yamal at Barcelona, following his summer move from Newcastle.

Read also

Vinícius is Brazilian, so is Raphinha too?

By a landslide: Real Madrid fans demand Vinícius be dropped in favour of Diomande

England host Spain next Saturday at the historic Wembley Stadium in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League. Asked to pick between Kane and Yamal for the Ballon d'Or, Gordon said: "For me, the award has to go to one of them given what they have achieved".

He went on, in comments carried by the "talkSPORT" network: "What Lamine has achieved at such a young age, and the quality of player he has become, is astonishing! He is on a completely different level right now".

"For a 19-year-old to do what Lamine is doing is crazy," Gordon added. "But if we're talking about last season, then H 'Kane' has as strong a case as anyone, because his season was historic. The number of goals he scored, and the things he gave us during the World Cup. Each of them has very strong reasons. So I wish them both all the best".

Yamal had hinted that he deserved the prestigious award. Kane, by contrast, refused to place himself above the rest of the candidates and left the matter to the voters.











