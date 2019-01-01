Transfers
African All Stars

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba fires Strasbourg into French League Cup final

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
Mothiba will now face his countryman in the final of the League Cup final in two months time

South Africa international Lebo Mothiba scored twice to fire Strasbourg to the 2018/19 Coupe de la Ligue final on Wednesday night.

The 3-2 victory over FC Girondins de Bordeaux in a semi-final tie saw Strasbourg reach the final for the first time in 14 years.

Mothiba grabbed two second half goals which helped Le Racing secure victory at the Stade de la Meinau in the city of Strasbourg.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The win set up a tie with Bafana Bafana international Lebogang Phiri's En Avant de Guingamp in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue which is also known as the League Cup.

The final is scheduled to take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the city of Villeneuve d'Ascq on the 30th of March 2019.

Guingamp booked their place in the final after stunning AS Monaco in the semi-finals.

Next article:
Wolves complete club-record £18m deal for Jonny as loan from Atletico made permanent
Next article:
'Bale has never wanted to leave Real Madrid' - Agent hits out at 'unpleasant jealousy'
Next article:
'Spurs will soon be making £80m signings' - Pochettino can compete with Liverpool & Man City, says Waddle
Next article:
African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day: Borussia Dortmund plan audacious swoop for Ziyech
Next article:
'They looked nervous' - Liverpool struggled to cope with title pressure against Leicester, says Ferdinand
Close