Bafana Bafana's main AFCON qualifying rivals in turmoil over call up controversy - 'So what is he playing at?'

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Guinea’s preparations for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have been thrown into chaos following a public spat between head coach Paulo Duarte and the camp of captain Naby Keita. The former Liverpool midfielder was a shock omission from the latest squad, leading to explosive allegations regarding his commitment to the national team.

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Duarte questions Keita's international commitment

The atmosphere within the Syli National camp has turned sour as Paulo Duarte prepared his side for a crucial double-header against Eritrea.

"I’ve called up players once, twice, and they haven’t responded. Do you want me to keep calling up players who don’t want to come to the national team?" Duarte told the media in September when several players were left out of the squad to face Bafana. The coach even added a layer of sarcasm to his explanation of the current selection crisis by stating: "Maybe when I leave, the players will come back."

These comments have effectively sparked a civil war between the coaching staff and the nation's most decorated modern player. By questioning the patriotism of the squad's veterans, Duarte has shifted the pressure onto the players, but Keita's representatives have fired back with their own version of events. The midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Ferencvaros in Hungary, appears unwilling to let these claims of a lack of commitment stand unchallenged.

Keita's camp hits back at 'disrespectful' claims

Thiero Amadou Makadji, an advisor to the Guinea captain, has reacted with fury to Duarte's suggestions, claiming that the coach is not being transparent about the situation. Makadji alleged that Keita had actually been selected for previous assignments, only to have his opportunity snatched away at the final moment by the coaching staff. He insisted that the player has never turned his back on his nation, regardless of where he is playing his club football.

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"He knows what happened with Naby, and time is revealing the truth now," Makadji explained, as reported by Soccer Laduma. "In September, he said there was no problem with the player and that it was his choice. What he didn’t say is that Naby was selected, he received his ticket, and at the last minute, his name was removed from the list. The evidence exists, and you can check it out. So what is he playing at?"

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The advisor continued his passionate defence by highlighting Keita's long-standing dedication to the national cause. "How can he show such disrespect to a national legend? Naby is a brand in Guinea. I wouldn't say he's the best player because that's always subjective, but he's the greatest player our country has ever known. You can't rewrite history. Naby didn't refuse the national team call-up in his prime at Liverpool, and now that he's at Ferencvaros, he's going to sulk?"

The fallout has led to deeper questions about Duarte’s overall management of the squad and his relationship with other senior figures. Makadji concluded his remarks by questioning whether the Portuguese manager truly understands the passion of the Guinean players. He asked if the coach believed he loved the country "any more than a Naby Keita, a Morgan Guilavogui, or a Momo Bayo who thrilled the entire country against Equatorial Guinea during the last AFCON?"

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Bafana currently lead the way in Group D with six points from two matches so far, with Guinea in second on three points. Only one team will qualify from the group as hosts Kenya automatically qualify no matter their status on the table.