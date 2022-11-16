Bafana Bafana Queue: Has Orlando Pirates' Saleng overtaken Kaizer Chiefs' Sekgota?

The two livewire wingers were both selected by national team boss Hugo Broos for the international friendly games against Mozambique and Angola

Monnapule Saleng's outstanding recent form for Orlando Pirates will surely give him the inside Bafana Bafana lane on Kaizer Chiefs' Kgaogelo Sekgota.

While Sekgota usually plays on the left flank and Saleng on the right, both have the skillset to switch sides, and as often is the case in world football these days, operate as inverted wingers.

Saleng would have found himself competing with Mihlali Mayambela, until the latter was forced to withdraw through injury.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos meanwhile has numerous options in terms of strikers-cum-wingers - the likes of Fagrie Lakay, Khanyisa Mayo, Zakhele Lepasa and Themba Zwane can all play as a wide attacker.

Therefore it may still come down to a choice between Sekgota and Saleng as to who starts against Mozambique and after that, Angola.

Numbers tell the story

Up until about two months ago, it was most likely Sekgota who would have been favourite as Saleng was not even featuring for Bucs.

However, Sekgota's form has faded a little bit and while he's helped bring some impetus to Amakhosi down the wing, his end product is not where it should be.

The 25-year-old is enduring a lengthy goal drought - his last goal came two seasons back - in April 2021, for Swallows FC.

He also went the whole of last season without an assist, or goal, for Chiefs and so far his goal contribution in his Amakhosi career is two assists from 34 appearances. Not great numbers for an attacker.

Saleng meanwhile is a proven scorer, albeit his most successful stint came in the second-tier when he smashed in 13 league goals for NFD outfit Free State Stars two seasons back.

In the current campaign for Orlando Pirates, he's netted an impressive five goals in just eight matches, many of those crucial goals as well.

He surely deserves to start for Bafana, such is his fantastic current form and such is his confidence, having played a crucial role in the Sea Robbers winning the MTN8 trophy.