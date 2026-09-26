Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane sets an ambitious target for his reign - 'That's why I'm here'

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations is not the sole objective for Bafana Bafana, with the head coach setting his sights on ending South Africa’s long wait for continental success.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor is determined to restore the nation to its former glory, insisting that the standard for the national team must be raised significantly during his current tenure.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against Guinea, Mosimane acknowledged the importance of qualification but stressed that the bigger ambition is to compete for and win the tournament.

His comments reflect a growing confidence within the camp as they prepare for their latest competitive outing, with the manager eager to instil a winning mentality right from the start of his reign.

Mosimane was particularly direct when asked whether having a talented group of players brings added pressure to deliver a trophy.

The coach did not shy away from the expectations placed upon his shoulders, instead embracing the challenge of leading a new generation of South African stars.

He understands that the public demand for success is high, especially given the resources and talent currently available within the domestic and international setup.

The veteran tactician was emphatic about the primary reason he accepted the responsibility of leading the national side once again.

Addressing the drought of major honors for the 1996 champions, he stated: “We need a cup. We haven't won it for how long? It's too long, right? So, we need a cup. I want to win a cup.

"I'm not saying I'm going to win it, I want to win it. That's why I'm here.”

The experienced mentor added that the players share the same ambition, while recognising that Bafana must first qualify before they can pursue the trophy. It is a pragmatic approach from a coach who has won everything at club level across the continent.

He is fully aware that the road to glory is paved with difficult hurdles, starting with the immediate task of securing their spot at the upcoming tournament through the qualification phase.

“I think the players here want to win the cup, right? If we don’t win a cup, what are we doing?” he added.

“We are trying to qualify again? You can’t win the cup if you don’t qualify, you know the levels and the steps you need to do, to get to win the cup.

“But yeah, that’s the objective to try and win a cup, maybe in five years, win one cup,” he concluded.

The first step to silverware sees Bafana take on Guinea at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday with nothing less than three points towards their qualification required.



