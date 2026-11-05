Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane names South Africa squad for crucial AFCON qualifying double-header against Benni McCarthy's Kenya

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has finalised his selection for the pivotal back-to-back qualifying fixtures against Kenya. The announcement sets the stage for a fascinating encounter between two of the nation's most iconic footballing figures. While Mosimane leads the Bafana Bafana charge, he will be facing off against Benni McCarthy, who is currently at the helm of the Kenyan national team.

The stakes are particularly high for this Group D encounter. With Kenya serving as one of the co-hosts for the 2027 AFCON tournament, the qualification criteria for this specific group have become significantly tighter. Because the hosts receive an automatic spot, only one other team from this four-team pool will progress to the next round.

McCarthy will undoubtedly be motivated to disrupt Mosimane's momentum and improve Kenya's standing in the group. The East Africans currently have one point from their opening two games, meaning they likely need a positive result in at least one of these matches to keep their competitive qualification hopes alive. The tactical duel between Mosimane’s disciplined structure and McCarthy’s intimate knowledge of South African players adds an extra layer of intrigue.