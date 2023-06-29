Bafana Bafana climb four places in latest Fifa rankings thanks to win over Morocco

South Africa national team Bafana Bafana have climbed from position 66 to 62 in the latest Fifa rankings.

Bafana unbeaten in the last seven matches

They have climbed four places in recent rankings

Morocco remain highest ranked team in Africa

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana defeated 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco 2-1 on matchday five of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The win took the Hugo Broos-led team top of Group K with seven points, more than the Atlas Lions. The team is now unbeaten in the last seven games, winning five in the process.

As a result, Bafana have now climbed up four places in the recent Fifa global rankings. However, on the continental ranking, Bafana remain in 12th position.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Morocco are still the highest-ranked team in Africa despite falling from 11th to 13th position globally.

Apart from Morocco, other teams in the top ten are Afcon champions Senegal who are placed 18th in the world.

Tunisia (31), Algeria (33), Egypt (34), Nigeria (39), Cameroon (43), Mali (50), Ivory Coast (51), Burkina Faso (55), and Ghana (59).

Argentina, France, Brazil, England, and the Netherlands occupy the top five positions in the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana are expected to play an international friendly match in September, and other high-profile international build-ups in preparations for the 2023 Afcon to be held in Ivory Coast early 2024.

WHAT NEXT: Broos is aiming at building a strong team to perform well in Afcon.