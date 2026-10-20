During Saturday's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany struggled with severe hip pain and a viral infection. He spent almost the entire match sitting on the bench. Assistant coach Aaron Danks handled almost all the coaching from the touchline instead.

The Bild newspaper has revealed further details about the Belgian's health. Kompany stayed at home on Monday and missed the closed-door training session. His assistants Danks, Rene Maric, Floribert N'Galula and Daniel Fradley stood in for him.

On Monday, doctors led by team physician Prof. Dr. Roland Schmidt reportedly examined Kompany instead. Bayern aren't taking the illness lightly. The 40-year-old was so weak around the time of the Leipzig match that, although he gave the team talks in the dressing room, he is said to have lain down on a sofa at the Allianz Arena both at half-time and after the final whistle.

FC Bayern: Why does Vincent Kompany have hip pain?

According to tz , the hip problems are linked to the flu, which is causing problems with old scar tissue. Kompany visibly struggled to climb the stairs as he walked from the tunnel to the Allianz Arena pitch against Leipzig.

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After the match, Kompany also skipped the customary round of interviews and sent club executives including Max Eberl in his place. "He's lying down in the coaches' dressing room right now," the board member for sport told Sky , adding elsewhere: "He really isn't well." Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, said he knew nothing about it. "What's wrong with him? I didn't even notice," he said, joking: "I think he just doesn't fancy talking to you lot."

Eberl remained optimistic that Kompany would be back to full strength for the important Champions League match against Arsenal. "We firmly expect it won't be a problem for Wednesday." He admitted, however: "I can't yet say what role he'll play."

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Fit to face Arsenal? The latest on Vincent Kompany

According to the Bild newspaper's report, Bayern Munich officials remained confident, a day before the meeting with last year's finalists, that Kompany would be able to coach his team. He had already returned to Säbener Straße on Sunday to prepare.

Tuesday's final training session went ahead without him, however. "Vincent Kompany is supposed to rest, and wants to rest, because of his viral infection," the Munich club said. The coach would skip both the session (2pm) and the afternoon media briefing (4pm).







