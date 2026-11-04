Ayoub Oufkir delivers clear message to KNVB immediately after first Morocco call-up

Ayoub Oufkir has made his final decision to represent Morocco at international level and has informed the KNVB, dealing the association a significant blow.

During the previous international break, Oufkir started for the Netherlands Under-21s. They must qualify for the European Championship through the play-offs later this month, but Michael Reiziger can no longer call on him.

The AZ forward informed the KNVB of his decision on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Algemeen Dagblad.

Ahead of the Europa League match against Juventus, AZ manager Leeroy Echteld confirmed his player's decision at a press conference. "We spoke about it. My first instinct will always be to steer him towards the Netherlands, because I come from here, but it is his choice. Ayoub is going to Morocco."

Earlier on Wednesday, news emerged that Oufkir had been called up to the Morocco national team. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi has included the 20-year-old forward in his squad for the first time.

Morocco host Niger in Casablanca on Friday 13 November. The countries meet again on Tuesday 17 November, this time in Rabat. The matches are part of the third and fourth rounds of qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

With six points from two games, Ouahbi's side go into the two matches top of Group A. The fixtures offer Oufkir the chance to play his first minutes as a senior Morocco international.