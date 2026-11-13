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Abdelmawgood Samir
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August joy ended with a November surprise: a resounding shock rocks Manuel Neuer's life

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German press reports have revealed that Manuel Neuer, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, has separated from his wife Anika Neuer, a short time after the birth of their second child, in a surprise development that comes just a few months after they celebrated the arrival of their newborn, with both parties remaining tight-lipped about the details of the separation.

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The German newspaper "Bild" reported that the Bayern Munich captain has separated from his 26-year-old wife. The split comes despite a happy occasion for the family at the end of last August, when they welcomed their second child, a brother for two-year-old Luca.

Bild approached Neuer for comment on the separation, but he declined to say anything. His media adviser explained that the German goalkeeper prefers not to discuss his private and family life.

Anika has issued no comment on the report so far.

Around a year and a half has passed since the couple's lavish wedding in July 2025 in South Tyrol. The celebrations ran for several days and featured gatherings on the shores of Lake Kaltern, romantic ceremonies, musical parties and dancing, plus a closing celebration beside the swimming pool.

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The pair had held their civil marriage in November 2023, a low-key ceremony in the town hall of Tegernsee, well away from the spotlight. The public only learned of the union after Anika changed her surname on Instagram from Bissel to Neuer.

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This isn't the first romantic setback for the Bayern goalkeeper. He had previously ended a five-year relationship with Kathrin Gilch, during which the couple were planning to marry and build a home.

Kathrin attended the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and celebrated the title triumph with him on the pitch.

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Not long after the tournament, Neuer's agent announced their separation. He confirmed the relationship had ended several weeks earlier and that the details were a private matter neither the goalkeeper nor his representatives would go into.

His first marriage, to dressage rider Nina Neuer, also ended in divorce. The pair wed in 2017 and separated in 2020. It all adds up to a string of break-ups in the personal life of a goalkeeper who usually prefers to keep his family and relationships away from the media, despite the huge interest in his life off the pitch.

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Once again, the news highlights Neuer's determination to keep his career and his family life apart. He rarely speaks publicly about his personal relationships, even at moments that draw wide interest from the German media.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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