Aubameyang sends farewell message to Ozil after sealing Fenerbahce move

The Gabon international has appreciated the 32-year-old after he left the Emirates Stadium permanently to join the Turkish side

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has bid Mesut Ozil farewell after the midfielder completed his move to .

Ozil teamed up with the Yellow Canaries as a free agent after cancelling his contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit.

The midfielder spent eight years with the Gunners after joining the Premier League giants from and helped the club win three trophies and the Community Shield title.

More teams

Aubameyang played for three years with the 32-year-old World Cup winner, having joined the side from in 2018.

The Gabon and Arsenal skipper has taken to social media to praise Ozil for his contribution during his time at the Emirates Stadium and wished him good luck in his future endeavours.

“I want to say thanks to you my bro and wish you all the best,” Aubameyang posted on Instagram.

“Don’t Need to talk about how good you are on and off the pitch and how you take care of people. See you soon on fortnight bro.”

Aubameyang, meanwhile, has been praised by his teammate Granit Xhaka for his impressive performance in their 3-0 victory over on Monday.

The forward ended his goal drought in the encounter, scoring twice to help the Gunners return to winning ways after playing out a draw in their last outing against .

“Everyone knows how important he is for us - not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well. Of course, every player has these moments where it is not going well for them," Xhaka said, as per Evening Standard.

“But he has kept going and training hard. He helped a lot and I am so happy for him. He scored today and helped us.”

Aubameyang has now scored eight goals for Arsenal this season, including five in the Premier League and provided one assist in 20 appearances.

The Gabon international has been the key man behind the Gunners’ success in the last two seasons and will be expected to continue the consistent performances in their remaining games of the campaign.

Article continues below

Arsenal, 10th on the Premier League table, will take on in their next league outing on January 26 after their FA Cup tie.