Aston Villa’s Samatta starts against Southampton

The Tanzania international is in line to make his third English top-flight appearance for the Claret and Blue Army

Mbwana Samatta has been handed a starting role for against in Saturday's Premier League game.

The 27-year-old forward, who joined the Villa Park in January, has started his previous three games for the Claret and Blue Army.

Samatta made his debut in the victory against and opened his goal account against Bournemouth, although he could not save his side from defeat in the encounter.

He also featured in Villa’s 3-2 defeat to Hotspur and will make his fourth appearance for Dean Smith’s men against the Saints.

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is also in the starting XI while ’s duo of Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet are on the bench.

Aston Villa are one place and one point above the drop zone and will hope to clinch maximum points against Southampton to boost their relegation survival chances.