Asian Cup 2019: Thailand announce their 23-member squad
Thailand have trimmed their squad from 27 to 23 ahead of the Asian Cup 2019 set to be held in UAE next month.
The War Elephants secured a 1-0 win over Honda FC, a Thailand Second Division side, on Wednesday evening with a goal from Sumanya Purisai
Cooach Milovan Rajevac chose to leave out the likes of injured goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, Peerapat Notchaiya, Shinnaphat Leeaoh and Supachok Sarachat.
The South-East Asian side will undergo their final leg of preparations in Thailand before heading off to UAE where they will play a friendly against Oman.
Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chatchai Budprom, Saranon Anuin
Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (vice-captain), Adisorn Promrak, Tristan Do, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Mika Chunuonsee, Suphan Thongsong
Midfielders: Chanathip Songkrasin, Pokklaw Anan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitipan Puangchan, Sumanya Purisai, Sasalak Haiprakhon
Strikers: Teerasil Dangda (captain), Adisak Kraisorn, Siroch Chatthong, Supachai Jaided, Chananan Pombuppha