According to Footy Headlines, the Bayern Munich star will succeed Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe at the American sportswear manufacturer. Mbappe made a surprise switch to Swiss shoe manufacturer On.

Until now, Olise hasn't had a boot sponsorship deal because he's turned down all approaches from major manufacturers. He wanted the freedom to choose his own boots and often picked the Nike Hypervenom Phantom III, which hasn't been manufactured since 2019.

Olise has sourced the pairs he wore on the pitch online, according to the report, and had them shipped from around the world. Artists often customised their designs before he wore them in training and matches.

What are Nike planning with Michael Olise?

Nike now plan a fundamental change with Olise: the legendary Hypervenom series is set to return to the market with him in 2027, while the Phantom series will be discontinued. Nike first unveiled the Hypervenom in 2013, when Nike superstar Neymar wore it.